US Announces Sanctions on Six Nigerians

The U.S. government on Friday announced it was sanctioning six Nigerians for their support of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

They are alleged to have "materially assisted, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Boko Haram," according to a State Department press release.

The sanctioned will have access to assets in the U.S. restricted or blocked. U.S. companies will also be restricted from doing business with those sanctioned.

Boko Haram was officially designated a foreign terrorist group on November 14, 2013.

According to the State Department, the group is "responsible for numerous attacks in the northern and northeastern regions of the country, as well as in the Lake Chad Basin in Cameroon, Chad and Niger that have killed thousands of people since 2009."

The United Nations says the Boko Haram conflict, which started 13 years ago in northeast Nigeria, has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced 2 million across Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.