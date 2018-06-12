US Arrests 23,000 in Massive Child Sex Operation

More than 23,000 child pornographers and child sex abusers have been arrested in a massive, 50-state crackdown called "Operation Broken Heart."

The Justice Department said agents made arrests in April and May, targeting those who use the internet to commit their crimes.

"No child should ever have to endure sexual abuse," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. "Certain forms of modern technology have facilitated the spread of child pornography and created greater incentives for its production."

The suspects are alleged to have produced or sold child pornography, used the internet to entice children into sex, engaged in sex trafficking of children, and crossed state lines or foreign borders to sexually abuse children.

"Any would-be criminal should be warned: This department will remain relentless in hunting down those who victimize our children," Sessions said.