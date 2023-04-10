US Assessing Apparent Leak of Classified Documents

The U.S. Defense Department said Sunday that multiple agencies are working to assess the national security impacts from a leak of highly classified documents.

“The Department of Defense continues to review and assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites and that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

Singh said national security is the Pentagon’s highest priority and that U.S. officials have “engaged with Allies and partners and have informed relevant congressional committees of jurisdiction about the disclosure.”

The U.S. Justice Department said Friday it had opened an investigation into the matter.

The information, which includes apparent military assessments about Russia’s war in Ukraine and of U.S. allies, appeared on multiple social media sites.

