Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

US, Australia See Progress in Growing Military Exercises 

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a press conference at Queensland Government House in Brisbane on July 29, 2023.
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA   — 

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is wrapping up a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia.

A day after announcing the U.S. will be sending more troops and capabilities to Australia, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles flew on Austin’s jet from Brisbane to Townsville, to meet with troops taking part in Exercise Talisman Sabre.

Almost a dozen nations have joined the U.S. and Australia for these exercises. And Austin says there is hope that in the future, it will be even bigger.

“This is what we’re about. We’re about interoperability. We’re about working together. Promoting a common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Austin.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG