US Authorities to Finally Check 2016 NC Poll Books for Hacking

More than two years after voter check-in software failed on Election Day in a North Carolina county, federal authorities will conduct a forensic analysis of electronic poll books for evidence of tampering by Russian military hackers.



The Department of Homeland Security analysis of laptops used in Durham County is the first known federal probe of voting technology that malfunctioned during the 2016 election.



State election officials had renewed their long-dormant request for the forensic exam based on the report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian election interference.



Poll book provider VR Systems says that contrary to Mueller's findings, it does not believe its network was infiltrated.



The malfunction in heavily Democratic Durham County forced voters to use paper ballots and wait in line during extended voting hours.