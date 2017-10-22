US-backed Forces Take Syria’s Largest Oil Field From IS

U.S-allied forces say they have captured Syria’s largest oil field from the Islamic State group.



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who are in a race with Russian-backed Syrian government forces to seize parts of the oil-rich Deir el-Zour province, said Sunday it is in full control of the Al-Omar field.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says pro-government forces have retreated from the area around the field after coming under heavy fire from IS militants. The SDF says government forces are 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the fields.



