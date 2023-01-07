US Boy, 6, Shot His Teacher, Police Say

A 6-year-old boy shot his teacher Friday in the classroom in the southern U.S. state of Virginia, police said.

The first grader was taken into custody after the shooting at the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Police Chief Steve Drew said the handgun shooting was not accidental and the teacher, a woman in her 30s, had suffered life-threatening injuries.

No children were injured in the incident.

How the boy obtained the gun was not immediately clear.

The elementary school will be closed Monday.