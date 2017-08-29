Montreal Police Arrest Laotian Man on US Most-Wanted List

Canadian police officers chased down and caught a Laotian-born alleged drug smuggler who is on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement list of its 10 most wanted criminals.



Montreal police said this week Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, 35, tried to flee on foot along a bike path, but officers caught him for alleged drug possession. Fingerprint checks revealed his identity.

He was arraigned Thursday on charges of drug possession, obstructing the work of police and false documents.



Sychanta faces earlier drug charges in Ontario as well as those in the United States.



Sychanta was born in Laos and was first indicted in 2005 in Michigan. The ICE most-wanted list says he evaded capture on drug charges in the U.S. and continued to supervise a drug-smuggling organization based near Windsor, Ontario.

ICE said he has a history of violence and has allegedly made threats against Homeland Security Investigations unit agents and other law enforcement officials. They had been offering a $25,000 reward for his capture.