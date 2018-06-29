Accessibility links

US Candidate Loses Race to Lead UN Migration Policy

Ken Isaacs, U.S. candidate for Director general of the United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM) is pictured in this photo released by U.S. Mission Geneva, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 28 2018.
GENEVA — 

Ken Isaacs, the U.S. nominee to lead the U.N. migration agency, was knocked out of the race on Friday after coming third behind Portugal's Antonio Vitorino and Costa Rica's Laura Thompson in a secret ballot of member states in Geneva, delegates said.

Isaacs, vice president of U.S. evangelical charity Samaritan's Purse, had caused controversy after being forced to apologize for tweets and social media posts in which he disparaged Muslims.

