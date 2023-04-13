US Captures Islamic State Militants in Syria Raid

A U.S. raid Saturday in eastern Syria led to the capture of an Islamic State group operative and two of his associates, the U.S. Central Command said.

A CENTCOM statement Wednesday identified the operative as Hudayfah al Yemeni, "an ISIS attack facilitator."

"The capture of Hudayfah al Yemeni and his associates will disrupt the organization's ability to plot and carry out operations," the statement said.

The raid is the latest in a series of operations targeting Islamic State group figures in Syria.

Last week, the U.S. military said it carried out an airstrike that killed Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri and identified him as senior Islamic State group leader who was "responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS."

Some information for this report came from Reuters.