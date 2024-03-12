Accessibility links

US Carries Out Strikes on Houthi Missiles After Latest Red Sea Attack

FILE - Yahya Sarea, Houthi military spokesperson is shown in Yemen, May 14, 2019, in this image taken from video. Sarea said on March 11, 2024, that the Houthi campaign against shipping in the Red Sea would escalate during Ramadan.
U.S. forces carried out airstrikes Monday against an underwater drone and 18 anti-ship missiles in the latest response to operations by the Yemen-based Houthi militant group that have threatened Red Sea shipping lanes.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported the six strikes came hours after the Iran-backed Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at the Liberian-flagged, Singaporean-owned container ship Pinocchio.

CENTCOM said the missiles did not hit the ship, and that there were no reported injuries.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the ship was about 130 kilometers southwest of Saleef, Yemen, at the time of the attack.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea claimed responsibility for the attacks, which the Houthis have said are being carried out in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel’s war against Hamas.

Sarea said Monday the Houthi campaign would escalate during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters

