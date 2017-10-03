US Channel to Premiere Pistorius Movie; His Brother Objects

An American television channel plans to air a film about Oscar Pistorius and how he murdered girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, drawing criticism from the family of the former South African track star.



Lifetime says "Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer," which is to premiere on Nov. 11, is told from "the point of view" of Steenkamp and her mother and tells "what allegedly happened" in 2013 when Pistorius shot her.



Carl Pistorius, the double-amputee Olympian's brother, said Tuesday that the film is a "gross misrepresentation of the truth" that reflects the arguments of prosecutors. He said the Pistorius family will take legal action.



South Africa's top appeals court convenes Nov. 3 to hear prosecutors' arguments that the six-year prison sentence for Pistorius, who was convicted of murder, should be increased.