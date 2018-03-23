US Charges 9 Iranians With Massive Cyberattack Against Hundreds of Universities

A federal grand jury in New York has indicted nine Iranians for carrying out a massive cyberattack against hundreds of American and foreign research universities, private companies and government institutions, the Justice Department announced on Friday.



According to an indictment unsealed on Friday, the hackers worked on behalf of the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and began their hacking campaign in 2013.



The suspects worked for Mabna Institute, an organization founded by two of the hackers with the aim of helping Iranian universities gain access to scientific research.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the hackers penetrated the computer systems of 320 universities in 22 countries, including 144 American universities, stealing research that cost the schools about $3.4 billion.



"Academic institutions are prime targets for foreign cyber criminals," Rosenstein said at a press conference. "Universities can thrive as marketplaces of ideas and engines of research and development only if their work is protected from theft."



Among other institutions targeted by the hackers were 47 U.S. and foreign private companies, the U.S. Labor Department, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commissions, the states of Hawaii and Indiana and the United Nations, officials said.



The stolen information was used by Iran's Revolutionary Guards or sold in Iran, according to Rosenstein.



The alleged hackers remain at large.



The U.S. Treasury Department announced Friday that it was imposing sanctions on the Mabna Institute and 10 Iranian individuals in connection with the cyber campaign.



The department already has sanctioned the Revolutionary Guards for supporting terrorism.