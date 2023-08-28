US, Chinese Officials Cite Need for Stable Economic Relations

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told her Chinese counterpart Monday during a meeting in Beijing that the Biden administration seeks healthy competition with China and that a "growing Chinese economy that plays by the rules is in both of our interests.

Raimondo told Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao that it is important for the United States and China to have a "stable economic relationship."

"In matters of national security, there is no room to compromise," but most U.S.-Chinese trade "does not involve national security concerns," Raimondo said. "I’m committed to promoting trade and investment in those areas that are in our mutual best interest."

Wang said China is ready to work with the United States to "foster a more favorable policy environment for stronger cooperation between our businesses to bolster bilateral trade and investment in a stable and predictable manner."

Wang said U.S.-China economic relations are important not just for the two countries, but also for the rest of the world.

