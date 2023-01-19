US Citizens Among Dead in Nepal Plane Crash

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that two of the people who died in a Sunday plane crash in Nepal were U.S. citizens, while two others were permanent U.S. residents.

The Yeti Airlines flight crashed as it approached the Pokhara International Airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, killing all 72 people on board.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those on board,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a briefing. “The United States stands ready to support Nepal in any way we can at this difficult hour.”

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, with teams from the plane’s manufacturer, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the French air accidents investigations agency all taking part.

Searchers found the cockpit voice and flight data recorders a day after the crash.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.