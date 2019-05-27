US Climber Dies on Everest; 2019 Toll Up to 11

An American died Monday while climbing down from the summit of Mount Everest, becoming the 11th person to die on the world's tallest mountain in the last 10 days.



Christopher Kulish, a lawyer from Colorado, was the second American among the 11 to die after reaching the peak. The cause of his death was unclear.



Last week, Don Cash of Utah died of probable altitude sickness on the way down from the summit.



Most of the deaths on Everest this climbing season have been attributed to exhaustion, exacerbated by the large number of climbers attempting the trek, causing long lines and hours-long delays.



Adverse weather has also shortened the climbing window in an already short season.



Besides the Americans, victims have been from Britain, Ireland, Nepal, India and Austria.



Dandu Raj Ghimire, head of Nepal's tourism authority, said 381 people had ascended Everest this spring. But as periods of good weather have been short, the number of people on the routes has been "higher than expected," Ghimire said.