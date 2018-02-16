US College Locked Down after Reports of Shots Fired

Local police and the Washington State Patrol have responded to a report of shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

The Renton Police Department said on Twitter that the reports Friday morning were not confirmed but advised people to avoid the area around Highline College.

Highline College was on lockdown, and reported that police were evacuating buildings and assessing the situation.

The school is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Seattle in Des Moines, Washington. It has about 17,000 students.