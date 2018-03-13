US, Colombian Agents Break Up Large Drug Ring

U.S. and Colombian agents have broken up an international drug-trafficking ring and arrested 14 suspects for allegedly smuggling thousands of kilos of cocaine into Puerto Rico, U.S. officials say.

The arrests over the last two weeks bring the total number of suspects detained in the long-term investigation to 30, with more than 2,000 kilos of cocaine seized.

"We will continue maximizing our multi-agency and international efforts, and will combine resources to investigate and prosecute those who disregard our laws and smuggle drugs into our jurisdiction and increase the incidence of violent crimes in our communities," U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez-Velez said Monday.

The suspects have been indicted on charges of conspiring to smuggle cocaine from Colombia into the United States through Puerto Rico.

If convicted, the defendants face 10 years to life in prison.