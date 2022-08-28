US Computer Company Dell Ends Operations in Russia 

Dell Technologies says it had ended all operations in Russia after shutting its offices earlier this month, becoming the latest Western company to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Dell, a U.S. computer company, is a key supplier of servers in Russia.

It suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia in February as it monitored the situation to determine its next moves.

"Back in February, we made the decision to not sell, service, or support products in Russia, Belarus, and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, in addition to the already embargoed Crimea," Dell spokesman Mike Siemienas told Reuters.

State-run TASS news agency quoted Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak as saying, "We are monitoring the development of the situation.”

"According to our data, the vast majority of Dell's R&D center specialists and support engineers in St. Petersburg and Moscow have already received job offers with competitive pay from Russian producers," he added.

Hundreds of mainly Western companies have said they were ending or suspending their operations in Russia after the West announced a series of crippling sanctions on Moscow over its unprovoked war in Ukraine.