US Condemns Violence in Nicaragua

The United States condemned the violence in Nicaragua Monday, stating that President Daniel Ortega bears responsibility for violent clashes that have left over 400 people dead in recent months.

"President Ortega and Vice President Murillo are ultimately responsible for the pro-government parapolice that have brutalized their own people," a statement from the White House press secretary said Monday.

"The United States stands with the people of Nicaragua, including members of the Sandinista party, who are calling for democratic reforms and an end to the violence. Free, fair, and transparent elections are the only avenue toward restoring democracy in Nicaragua," Monday's statement said.

The White House also said it would revoke the visas of any officials responsible for violence against protesters.

Violent clashes have left over 400 people dead in the last three months after protests were sparked by Ortega's proposed changes to pensions. Though the changes were revoked, antigovernment protests have persisted, calling for democratic reforms after years of fraudulent elections and repression of opposition parties and independent media, according to the White House.

The United States has called on Ortega to move up elections in the troubled country, but Ortega has refused, claiming they would make the situation worse. Ortega has also called the protesters "coup-mongers" and "terrorists."

Earlier this month, the United States announced sanctions against three individuals of Ortega's administration, accusing them of human rights abuses and corruption.

"Through these sanctions, the United States is demonstrating that it will hold Ortega regime officials who authorize violence and abuses or who steal from the Nicaraguan people responsible for their actions," Monday's statement said.

"These are a start, not an end, of potential sanctions," it added.