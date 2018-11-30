Accessibility links

US Conducts Precision Airstrike in Libya

FILE - A girl walks past a wall with graffiti about the al-Qaida network in Kano, Nigeria, April 18, 2003. An airstrike this week by U.S. Africa Command targeted Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, near al-Uwaynat, Libya.

PENTAGON — 

A U.S. airstrike in Libya has killed 11 al-Qaida terrorists, the military said Friday.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the strike Thursday near al-Uwaynat also destroyed three vehicles of the group al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

The military said no civilians were killed or injured.

"AFRICOM will use precision strikes to deny terrorists safe haven in Libya … and they remain vulnerable wherever they are," U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Gregg P. Olson, AFRICOM's director of operations, said in a press release.

This is the third U.S. strike against AQIM in Libya. The last counter-AQIM strike killed one terrorist in June.

  • 16x9 Image

    Carla Babb

    Carla is VOA's Pentagon correspondent covering defense and international security issues. Her datelines include Ukraine, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Korea.

