US Conducts Precision Airstrike in Libya

A U.S. airstrike in Libya has killed 11 al-Qaida terrorists, the military said Friday.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the strike Thursday near al-Uwaynat also destroyed three vehicles of the group al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

The military said no civilians were killed or injured.

"AFRICOM will use precision strikes to deny terrorists safe haven in Libya … and they remain vulnerable wherever they are," U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Gregg P. Olson, AFRICOM's director of operations, said in a press release.

This is the third U.S. strike against AQIM in Libya. The last counter-AQIM strike killed one terrorist in June.