US Congress Returns to Work Facing Multiple Deadlines

Members of the U.S. Congress return from a month-long summer recess Tuesday facing an impending deadline to keep the government funded and the fresh task of approving money to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Lawmakers will consider a $7.9 billion aid package in response to the storm that flooded Houston, the nation's fourth largest city, with record rains.

On a larger scale, Congress has until the end of the month to raise the debt ceiling, or the maximum amount of money the government is allowed to borrow, so that it can pay its bills.

The U.S. fiscal year also ends at the end of September, and with no budget for next year yet in place lawmakers will either need to approve one or pass a temporary measure that allows government operations to continue and avoid a shutdown.

President Donald Trump has launched a push to reform the nation's tax code, an effort that will be the subject of a meeting at the White House Tuesday with Congressional leaders.





Adding to the workload is the Trump administration's expected announcement Tuesday of his decision to end a program that has shielded undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation. That plan would come with a six-month delay to give Congress time to take its own action on the issue.

There are also deadlines at the end of September for renewing the nation's flood insurance program as well as a children's health insurance program.