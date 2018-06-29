Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Economy

US Consumer Spending Grew Just 0.2 Percent in May

  • Associated Press
FILE -An H&M store window advertises a sale, in New York, Jan. 11, 2017.

U.S consumers increased their spending just 0.2 percent in May, a disappointing result after two months of much stronger gains. The weaker reading could raise questions about the extent of economic growth overall in the current April-June quarter.

The Commerce Department says the tiny rise in spending last month followed much stronger increases of 0.6 percent in March and 0.5 percent in April. It was the poorest showing since spending had fallen 0.1 percent in February.

Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, and economists are counting on solid gains to propel economic growth after a slow start to the year.

In a more hopeful sign, incomes grew a solid 0.4 percent in May, supported by strong growth in wages and salaries.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG