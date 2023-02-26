US: ‘Crimea Remains Part of Ukraine,’ Retaking Russian-Held Areas Top Concern  

The United States declared Sunday that the Crimean Peninsula remains a part of Ukraine but said the more immediate concern is for Kyiv’s forces to retake lands that Moscow has seized in its yearlong war. The comments came on the ninth anniversary of Russia illegally annexing the territory.

“The United States does not and never will recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula. Crimea is Ukraine,” the State Department said in a statement.

At the same time, Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” show that ultimately it is up to Ukraine to decide what constitutes victory or an acceptable diplomatic outcome, even though no peace negotiations are occurring.

“That's up to Ukraine to define,” Sullivan said. “It has been critical to us … that there be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. And so, it's not for the United States to define victory for Ukraine. It's for the United States to support Ukraine on the battlefield, so that they can achieve the victory that they define.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last year, "Crimea is Ukrainian. And we will never give it up. This Russian war against Ukraine and the entire free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea, with its liberation." But Sullivan noted that Zelenskyy in the past week “has said we are going to have to ultimately get to a diplomatic phase of this conflict.”

“The critical thing right now is that they need to take back the territory in the South and the East that they are currently focused on, and we need to give them the tools to be able to do that,” Sullivan concluded.

“The question of Crimea, and the question of what happens down the road, is something that we will come to,” he said. “Where we are right now is that we need to be focused on the immediate term, because it is critical that we move fast, and we move decisively to help them take back the territory across that line of contact that Russian troops are currently occupying.”

In a separate interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” show, Sullivan said the U.S. is continuing to monitor the possibility that China could send munitions to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, but said, “At present, China has not moved forward as far as we can discern.” He said Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Beijing a week ago of unspecified consequences if it helped arm Russian forces.

The U.S. is continuing to deflect Zelenskyy’s request to send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets, with Sullivan saying the U.S. is taking “a very critical look at what Ukraine needs at this moment,” and concluded that the tanks European countries are soon sending Kyiv’s forces are more important. The U.S. has also promised to send its Abrams tanks to Ukraine, but they may not be deployed for a year.

Elsewhere on the war front, the British defense ministry said Sunday an elite Russian infantry force has suffered significant losses in Ukraine.

The ministry said in an intelligence update that imagery from the Vuhledar section of the Donetsk region shows “concentrated Russian vehicle losses,” with the vehicles probably from Russia’s 155th Naval Infantry Brigade.

The ministry said the infantry “has been tasked with some of the toughest tactical missions in the war and has suffered extremely high casualties.”

The ministry update, posted on Twitter, said the capability of the Naval Infantry brigades has “almost certainly been significantly degraded” because its units have been replenished with “inexperienced mobilized personnel.”

The European Union agreed Saturday to impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The restrictions "are directed at military and political decision-makers, companies supporting or working within the Russian military industry, and commanders in the Wagner Group,” the EU’s presidency said in a statement. Wagner is a Russian paramilitary group fighting alongside Russian troops against Ukraine.

The 10th round of EU sanctions targets about 120 individuals and entities, including those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children, those who spread disinformation, Iranians involved in sending drones to Russia and members and supporters of the Wagner Group mercenaries, including its activities in Africa.

The sanctions restrict exports of the electronic components used in Russian weapons, including missiles, drones and helicopters, and bans some rare earth minerals, electronic circuits and thermal cameras, the statement said.

The EU sanctions also prohibit transactions with nearly 100 entities, including seven from Iran, that provide Russia with military drones used in attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.



Zelenskyy applauded the sanctions and said in his nightly video address that Ukraine is working to extend sanctions to Russia’s nuclear sector "and all those involved in the missile program and the nuclear blackmail of the terrorist state."

The Russian commissioner for human rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, who is included in the sanctions, said listing her "violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and all other international legal acts concerning human rights."

Earlier Saturday, in its intelligence update, the British defense ministry said Russia has likely depleted its supply of Iranian one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicles.

The ministry said there have not been any reports of the drones being used in Ukraine “since around” February 15, while at least 24 were reported downed between late January and early February.

“Scores were destroyed in the first few days of the year,” the ministry said.

Ukrainian and Western officials have said that Western sanctions are hampering Russia’s ability to replenish its stocks of guided weapons that rely on imported microchips.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev responded to the report by saying Moscow has increased military production "by tens of times" at some factories and was closely studying weapons fired into Russian-held areas from the Ukrainian side to gain an advantage. Medvedev is now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

"We are not just expanding production, but also introducing the latest technologies, perfecting them literally 'on the march,'" he said in an article published Saturday in National Defense magazine.

“It was funny to hear the Kyiv fantasists reasoning that 'missiles ran out' in Russia or ‘production stopped,’” he said.

During a recent G-20 summit in Bangaluru, India, finance chiefs of the world’s largest economies Saturday condemned Moscow for its war on Ukraine, with only China and Russia not signing a joint statement.

With no unanimity, India, which holds the G-20 presidency this year, said in what is called a “chair’s summary” that "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy."

Stating that it is essential to uphold international law, the summary said, “The use of or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue are vital. Today’s era must not be of war.”

The declaration noted that references to the war were “agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China.”

VOA’s Anjana Pasricha contributed to this story from New Delhi.

The Associated Press and Reuters provided some information for this report.