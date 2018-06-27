US Defense Chief Meets with Chinese President, Defense Minister

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Chinese counterpart amid rising diplomatic, military and economic tensions between the two superpowers.

Mattis said he and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe began talks with a "very open and honest dialogue" Wednesday in Beijing.

Prior to meeting with the Chinese leaders, Mattis said, "This is an important time in the history of China and the United States." He added, "I am here to keep our relationship on a great trajectory, going in the right direction."

Mattis told Fenghe the military relationship between Washington and Beijing was crucial to the broader relationship between the two nations.

Mattis' visit is overshadowed by Beijing's anger over President Donald Trump's decision to impose huge tariffs on Chinese products, prompting China to respond with its own penalties on U.S. goods, as well as Washington's ongoing unease over Beijing's increasing military buildup in the South China Sea.

Mattis withdrew an invitation to China to participate in an upcoming multinational Pacific naval exercise.