US Defense Chief: Russia Still Amassing Troops at Ukraine Border

Russia is continuing to amass its forces along Ukraine's borders, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday, and he sees no indication that Moscow is sending troops home as it claims.

"We don't see that," the Pentagon chief said in Brussels at a meeting of NATO defense ministers. "Quite the contrary, we see them add to the more than 150,000 troops they already have arrayed along that border. ... We even see them stocking up their blood supplies."

"I know firsthand that you don't do these sorts of things for no reason, and you certainly don't do them if you're getting ready to pack up and go home," Austin said. U.S. officials say Moscow has sent another 7,000 troops to the Ukraine border in recent days.

Austin added, "There is no reason, of course, that it should ever come to this. Just like there is no reason for Russia to again invade Ukraine" after annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

In Washington, President Joe Biden characterized the threat of a Russian invasion as "very high."

Biden said he expects Russia will invade.

"Yes, I do. Not now… my sense is it will happen within the next several days," he said.

But Biden said he still believes a diplomatic solution is possible.

Austin said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin "chooses war" instead of a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis, "it will be Mr. Putin who will bear the responsibility for the suffering and the immense sacrifice that ensues."

Austin said that "a peaceful outcome that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity represents the best outcome for Ukraine, to be sure, but also for Russia and for the Russian people."

Russia's intentions could become clearer later Thursday after the U.S. and its allies analyze a document that the Kremlin delivered to U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan in Moscow.

It is Russia's written response to the recent U.S. and NATO offer to negotiate over their missile deployment and troop exercises in Europe while rejecting Russia's demand that NATO rule out possible membership in the military alliance for Ukraine and other former Soviet republics.

Amid the tensions, the State Department confirmed that Russia expelled U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission to Russia Bart Gorman.

"Russia's action against our DCM was unprovoked, and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response," said a State Department spokesman.

The U.S. is also watching the conflict between Russian separatists and Kyiv's forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where 14,000 people have been killed in the last eight years.

On Thursday, Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels traded accusations of firing across a cease-fire line. Austin said reports of the shelling were "certainly troubling. We've said for some time that the Russians might do something like this in order to justify a military conflict, so we'll be watching very closely."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was deeply concerned about the flare-up in violence. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a condemnation of what he called a "severe violation of Minsk agreements by Russia amid an already tense security situation."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, "We are concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine."

He said that "NATO's door remains open" to negotiations, but the Western alliance cannot accept when "big powers intimidate, bully or dictate others." He invited Russia to "engage in good faith" over the Ukraine crisis.

The Kremlin contends it is withdrawing troops from near the Ukraine border but said it will take time to withdraw them.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.