US Delegation Arrives in Beijing for Trade Talks

  • VOA News
Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish (front), key member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, arrives at a hotel in Beijing, Jan. 6, 2019.

A U.S. trade delegation has arrived in Beijing.

The group is in China to hold two days of talks, beginning Monday, focusing on how best to carry out an agreement reached by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to postpone new tariff hikes.

On December 1, the two leaders agreed to complete talks about technology, intellectual property and cyber theft issues within 90 days, and hold off on new tariffs in the meantime.

U.S. officials have said that if the talks fail to produce a satisfactory agreement Washington will increase tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent.

