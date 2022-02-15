US Detects Bird Flu at 2 Chicken Farms

U.S. inspectors have identified a highly pathogenic form of bird flu in chickens at two sites in the states of Kentucky and Virginia.

Tyson Foods, which operates the Kentucky site, said it is working with authorities to prevent the disease from spreading among its chicken population and boosting safety precautions at other sites.

Officials in both states have quarantined the areas. The affected birds in Virginia have been culled and the U.S. Department of Agriculture said those in Kentucky would be as well to make sure none enter the food system.

The USDA said the detections of avian flu do not present an immediate public health concern, and that there are no known human cases in the United States. It reminded consumers to properly cook poultry and eggs.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.