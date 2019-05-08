Dole Recognized on 75th Anniversary of D-Day

Former Senator and World War II hero Bob Dole was awarded the 2019 World War II Foundation Leadership Award Tuesday.

“I probably don’t deserve it, but I’ll take it anyway,” said Dole at the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Deay at the French Embassy in Washington.

The foundation presents the award every year to a person of the World War II generation who still endeavors to preserve the lessons and sacrifice of that time.

“Some of us are still kicking around. I’m only 95,” said the former lawmaker from Kansas.

Dole served as a combat infantry officer in the famed 10th Mountain Division during the war. He was badly wounded while leading an attack in northern Italy in 1944.

He received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his service.

After the war, Dole represented Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1961-1969, then as senator from 1969-1996. He was the Republican leader of the Senate from 1985-1996.

He also was the Republican nominee for president in 1996, before losing to incumbent President Bill Clinton.