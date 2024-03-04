US Envoy Fears Escalation of Hostilities Between Israel, Lebanon

U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein is urging calm along Israel’s border with its northern neighbor, Lebanon, as the ongoing war in Gaza sparks fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

On a visit to Beirut Monday, Hochstein said that even if a truce were to be reached between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, it wouldn’t necessarily mean a cessation of hostilities along Israel’s border with Lebanon. He also warned about the risks of an escalation of tension between the two countries. Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah have traded fire across their border throughout the war. Hezbollah is a Hamas ally.

In his meetings with Lebanese officials, the U.S. special envoy noted friction on Lebanon’s southern border had increased in recent weeks. It comes as the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza approaches its fifth month.

"Escalation of violence is in no one's interest, and there is no such thing as a limited war," Hochstein told reporters after meeting Lebanon's parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, who is close to Hezbollah.

Earlier Monday, Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Kassem reiterated that the Iran-backed militia, which says it is acting in support of Palestinians and Hamas, would stop its attacks on Israel once the Gaza offensive ends.

"Stop the assault on Gaza and war will end in the region," Kassem said Monday at a speech in Hezbollah’s stronghold south of Beirut attended by Muslim clerics from several regional states.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said there will be no let-up in Israeli action against Hezbollah even if a Gaza cease-fire is secured.

Hochstein was scheduled to meet other officials and politicians during his Beirut visit.

“The United States remains committed to advancing lasting security solutions achieved through diplomatic process,” he told reporters after he met Berri. He said such a move would allow tens of thousands of Lebanese and Israelis who were displaced by the conflict “to safely return” to their homes.

Western diplomats have brought forward a series of proposals for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, most of which would depend on Hezbollah moving its forces seven to ten kilometers away from the border.

Lebanon’s deputy parliament speaker, Elias Bou Saab, told the Reuters news agency he believed the timing of Hochstein's visit signaled progress in mediation efforts in Cairo over a Gaza truce.

The United States has stepped up pressure for a cease-fire in Gaza and for more aid deliveries into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Kassem blamed the United States in his speech Monday for using its veto power three times to prevent resolutions at the U.N. Security Council to end the war in Gaza.

“We have said it clearly that whoever wants to be a mediator should mediate to stop the aggression,” Kassem said. He added that those who don’t want the war to expand in the region should deal with the cause “which is the brutal and criminal aggression by America and Israel against Gaza.”

Israeli officials have threatened a wider war in Lebanon if Hezbollah does not withdraw its elite fighters north of Lebanon’s Litani River as stipulated in a 2006 truce that ended a 34-day Israel-Hezbollah war.

As Hochstein was arriving in Beirut Monday, Israeli medics said a missile from Lebanon had killed a foreign worker near the border and wounded at least seven others, the latest casualties in months of escalating clashes.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began in Gaza on October 7, more than 215 Hezbollah fighters and nearly 40 civilians have been killed on the Lebanese side while in Israel, nine soldiers and 10 civilians have died in the attacks.

Some information for this report came from Reuters, The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.