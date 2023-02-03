US Experiencing Artic Blast

The northeastern region of the U.S. is experiencing an Artic blast and the frigid temperatures are expected to last into Saturday.

The National Weather Service said numerous low temperature records could be set in the New England area.

Weather forecasters predict the temperature Saturday in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, could get as low as 23 degrees below zero Celsius, which would set a new low record for the date.

Meteorologists are predicting 21 degrees below zero Celsius for Boston, which would also set a low record for the date.

The NWS said wind chill warnings and advisories are already in effect for all of the New England region.