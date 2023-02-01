Winter Storm Blamed for Two Deaths in Texas

Winter weather warnings and advisories were in effect across a string of U.S. states from Texas to Maryland on Wednesday with forecasters expecting freezing rain and sleet to affect many areas.

The storm was blamed for at least two deaths on slick roads in Texas on Tuesday as authorities reported numerous crashes.

The weather also forced the cancelation of hundreds of flights and knocked out power to thousands of homes.

As the storm moved to the east, watches and warnings were in effect in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.