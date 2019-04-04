US Extradites Indian Man Wanted in Bollywood Murder Plots

The United States this week extradited a man implicated in plots to kill two high-profile Bollywood filmmakers.



Authorities in Mumbai sought Ubaidullah Abdulrashid Radiowala, known as Obed Radiowala, in the 2014 attempted shooting of producer Karim Morani, as well as in a plot to kill director Mahesh Bhatt.



The 42-year-old Indian citizen was detained in Iselin, N.J., on Sept. 20, 2017, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



He was also wanted on criminal conspiracy and extortion charges, among a litany of other alleged offenses, according to India's Central Bureau of Investigation.



ICE declined a VOA request for more information on the circumstances of Radiowala's arrest. The agency said in a statement that he had entered the country illegally, but did not provide a date.



"This individual's long list of criminal charges in his home country, including attempted murder, show that he was a danger to the community here in the U.S.," said John Tsoukaris, an ICE field office director in Newark, N.J.



Radiowala and his alleged co-conspirators targeted filmmakers because "they wanted to make a bigger impact on the film industry," said retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Deshmukh, according to the Mumbai Mirror.

Radiowala fought his extradition, but the Board of Immigration Appeals rejected his challenge. He was removed from the United States on April 1, 2019.



Indian media reported Radiowala was handed over to Mumbai police after arriving in New Delhi.



An attorney listed for Radiowala's immigration appeal did not return a VOA request for comment.