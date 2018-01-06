US Firm to Resume Search for Missing Malaysian Flight

Malaysia has agreed to allow a U.S. firm to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 that disappeared in March 2014.

Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said Saturday that Ocean Infinity, a seabed exploration company, is doing the search on a “no find, no fee” basis, meaning the company will not be paid if it does not find the plane.

The minister said, “It is our duty to look for answers and the plane ... “

The Boeing 777 vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 on board, sparking one of aviation’s great mysteries.

The governments of Malaysia, China and Australia called off the search for the plane in January 2017.

Ocean Infinity said in a statement that it dispatched a search vessel earlier this week from the South African port of Durban to take advantage of favorable weather around “the vicinity of the possible search zone.”