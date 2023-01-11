US Flights Delayed After FAA Computer Outage

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures Wednesday morning after an outage affected one of its computer systems.

About 90 minutes after the problem was first reported, the agency tweeted that it ordered the halt on new flights for roughly another 90 minutes “to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”

The FAA said the problem involved its Notice to Air Missions System.

“I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted. “FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates.”

President Joe Biden said he has spoken to Buttigieg and directed the Department of Transportation to report directly to him about the matter..

“Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. They don't know what the cause of it is. They expect in a couple of hours they'll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time,” Biden told reporters Wednesday morning.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed by Buttigieg on the matter and has called for a full investigation by the. Department of Transportation..

“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates,” Jean-Pierre tweeted.

The problem was first reported around 6 a.m (Eastern Standard Time)., and by 7 a.m. there were 1,200 delayed flights, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Most were concentrated on the U.S. East Coast.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.