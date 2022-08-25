US Forces Respond to Rocket Attacks in Syria

The U.S. military said Wednesday it destroyed vehicles and equipment used to launch rockets at two sites used by U.S. troops in northeastern Syria.

A U.S. Central Command statement said the U.S. response, which involved attack helicopters, killed two or three “suspected Iran-backed militants” and destroyed vehicles and other equipment used to launch the rockets.

One U.S. service member was treated for a minor injury.

“The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we will continue to take the measures necessary to protect and defend our people,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that it said targeted an ammunition depot and other facilities used by groups linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran denied Wednesday any link to the sites.

Iranian forces have been in Syria supporting President Bashar al-Assad’s forces during Syria’s civil war.

The United States has about 900 troops in Syria working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to combat the Islamic State group.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.