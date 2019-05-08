Taliban Attack on US-Funded Relief Group in Afghanistan Kills 5

Officials in Afghanistan say a Taliban car bomb-and-gun attack against a U.S.-funded international relief organization Wednesday killed at least five people, including a police guard, and wounded 24 others.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said insurgents targeted the non-profit group Counterpart International, which is a partner of the U.S. Agency for International Development, in the upscale Shahri Naw area of the capital city.

Afghan forces killed all five assailants in a gunfight that last nearly six hours. Rahimi would not say whether any staff members of the aid group were among the casualties.

The U.S.-financed Counterpart International confirmed its office was assaulted by suspected suicide bombers in a series of explosions. "We are incredibly saddened by this attack and are working as quickly as possible to account for our staff," the group tweeted shortly after the siege ended.

Rahimi said police and military commandos quickly surrounded the building and engaged the assailants, rescuing close to 200 people during the siege.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The insurgent raid began just before noon with a car bomb explosion at the entrance gate before several gunmen stormed the office building, said Rahimi.

The U.S.-funded aid organization has been operating in Afghanistan since 2005 on civic engagement projects, according to its website.

"In all our programs, we bring marginalized people into civic life, supporting their ability to influence decisions that affect their lives," said Counterpart in its mission statement posted on its website.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused the aid group of conducting "harmful" activities inside Afghanistan.

"Counterpart implemented a dangerous program termed 'Angel' aimed at promoting open inter-mixing between men and women," Mujahid alleged in a statement sent to reporters.

He accuses the aid group of employing "40-50 foreign advisors" working in various aspects of brutality, oppression, terror, anti-Islamic ideology and promotion of Western culture.

U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass strongly condemned the Taliban attack.

"The targeted organization helps local communities, trains journalists and supports the Afghan people. For this, it is the target of senseless violence. Thanks to Afghan Security Forces for rapid response," Bass said.

The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also denounced as deplorable the "deliberated targeting of the civilian aid organization" by the insurgents.

The Taliban continues to carry out deadly attacks, despite cease-fire appeals by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the United States during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which began Monday.

The insurgent group has justified its violent campaign, saying under Islamic traditions "the blessed month of Ramadan is prime opportunity for jihad [holy war]."

The latest violence comes as a sixth round of peace talks between U.S. and Taliban negotiators is under way in Doha, Qatar, to try to bring an end to the conflict in Afghanistan. The latest round of discussions between the two sides began a week ago, but neither side has reported any significant progress.