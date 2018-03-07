US Government Sues California Over Immigration Laws

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed Wednesday to stop California's resistance to a federal crackdown on immigration enforcement, a day after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state over its immigrant-related policies.



The move is the latest friction between the federal government and the Democrat-governed west coast state, which has repeatedly attempted to defy the Republican Trump administration and provide a legal buffer between increased enforcement and California's undocumented population - the largest in the nation.



"California is using every power it has — and some it doesn't — to frustrate federal law enforcement. So you can be sure I'm going to use every power I have to stop them," Sessions, the top U.S. law enforcement officer, said in prepared remarks at a



Speaking in Sacramento to the California Peace Officers' Association, Sessions described California's state laws related to so-called "sanctuary" policies, as a risk to law enforcement officers.

"We are fighting to make your jobs safer and to help you reduce crime in America. We are fighting to have a lawful system of immigration that serves Americans," he said. "And we intend to win this fight."



The lawsuit filed Tuesday says three laws passed in California last year blatantly obstruct federal immigration law and thus violate the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause, which gives federal law precedence over state laws.



The laws in question prohibit employers from letting immigration agents enter work sites or view employee files without a subpoena or warrant, prohibit local law enforcement from alerting immigration agents when detainees are released from custody and stop local governments from contracting with for-profit companies and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) to hold immigrants.



Sessions has made changes to the U.S. immigration system a priority during the first year of President Donald Trump's administration. Immigrant advocacy groups around the country have protested repeatedly in opposition to the federal government's decisions, which range from ending a program from undocumented youth, to dramatically cutting back the U.S. refugee program, to eliminating the prioritization system put into place by the Obama administration for detaining undocumented immigrants with criminal records.



"The Trump administration has been obsessive in their attack and scape-goating of immigrants," the California-based group Asian Americans Advancing Justice said in a statement released after Sessions' speech. "The Constitution is clear: the federal government cannot commandeer California's resources to carry out deportations."