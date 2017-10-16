US Green Card Lottery Applications Lost, Must be Resubmitted

All entries submitted to the U.S. Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, also known as the Green Card Lottery, between October 3 and 10 have been lost due to a technical glitch.

Individuals who submitted applications during these dates are directed to reapply.

"Entries submitted during October 3-10 are not valid and have been excluded from the system; they will not count as a duplicate entry," a message on the U.S. State Department's website said.

Duplicate entries to the program disqualify aspiring immigrants.

"The technical issue has been resolved and a new full entry period will begin at noon, U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday October 18, 2017 and will run until noon Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday November 22, 2017," it added, telling applicants to "throw away" any confirmation number or documentation of applications submitted between the 3rd and 10th.



It was not immediately clear whether the State Department was able to individually notify applicants.

For would-be Americans who don’t have family in the U.S., or an employer to sponsor them, or who aren’t refugees, the diversity visa is the only option. It requires a high school degree or a few years of work experience just to qualify.

If the application is valid, your number is chosen and you pass the other requirements for immigrants, you still need the money to get to the U.S. It's a small portion of immigration to the U.S. every year, but larger than other cornerstones of the program, like employment-based immigrant visas.

In Fiscal Year 2015, the U.S. issued 48,097 diversity visas out of 531,463 total immigrant visas.

Winners of the current lottery would get their visas during the 2019 fiscal year that runs from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019.

Natives of all countries qualify except Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (mainland-born), Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, South Korea, the United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland) and its dependent territories, and Vietnam. People born in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan are eligible.