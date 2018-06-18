Trump: US 'Will Not Be a Migrant Camp'

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed the Democrats for the country's immigration crisis and said " the United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility." Trump spoke about immigration amid rising criticism over his administration's tough stance separating children from their parents trying to enter the country illegally.

WATCH: Trump on immigration



Earlier Monday, U.S. Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen defended the Trump administration's position on the issue, vowing to prosecute the migrants.



Lawmakers across the U.S. political spectrum have attacked President Donald Trump, Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions for splitting up families along the U.S.-Mexico border, with nearly 2,000 children sent to mass detention centers or foster care from mid-April to the end of May. But Nielsen, in a speech to a law enforcement group in New Orleans, Louisiana, offered no apologies for the policy.

"Let's be honest. There are some who would like us to look the other way when dealing with families at the border and not enforce the law passed by Congress," she said. "We do not have the luxury of pretending that all individuals coming to this country as a family unit are in fact a family. We have to do our job. We will not apologize for doing our job. We have sworn to do this job."

Nielsen said, "This administration has a simple message: If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you. If you make a false immigration claim, we will prosecute you. If you smuggle illegal aliens across an extraordinarily dangerous journey, we will prosecute you."

Generosity being abused

The Homeland Security secretary, who at times has drawn Trump's ire for not keeping more immigrants out of the country, said, "We are a compassionate country," admitting 3 million refugees since 1975, which she said was "more than all other countries combined."

But she added, "Our generosity is being abused," saying there has been a recent 315 percent increase in the number of illegal aliens using children as a way to get into the United States.

Nielsen said that foreign nationals seeking asylum in the U.S. should "go to a port of entry" for routine processing rather than attempt to enter the country over the rivers and rocky terrain along the southern border with Mexico. The wait for consideration of asylum claims in the U.S., however, can be lengthy, with Nielsen saying there currently is a backlog of 600,000 cases awaiting adjudication.

Nielsen's defense of separating children from their parents at the border came amid a growing protest, from both Republicans and Democrats.

It included a rare public policy statement Sunday from Trump's wife, first lady Melania Trump, who through her spokeswoman, said she "hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the [political] aisle [in Congress] can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."

Former first lady Laura Bush, in an opinion article in The Washington Post, described the separation of children at the border "cruel," and "immoral," and said "it breaks my heart."

Trump, in a string of Twitter comments, decried Europe's problems with mass immigration and vowed to control the flow of migrants into the United States.

"Children are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country," he said in one tweet. "Has anyone been looking at the Crime taking place south of the border. It is historic, with some countries the most dangerous places in the world. Not going to happen in the U.S."

‘Unconscionable’

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said Monday that seeking to deter parents by inflicting abuse on children is "unconscionable."

"Mr. President, people do not lose their human rights by virtue of crossing a border without a visa," Zeid said. "I deplore the adoption by many countries of policies intended to make themselves as inhospitable as possible by increasing the suffering of many already vulnerable people."

The furor over the Trump policy of "zero tolerance" for unauthorized border arrivals is occurring as the House of Representatives prepares for expected votes this week on major reforms to U.S. immigration laws, including whether to create a path to U.S. citizenship for as many as 1.8 million undocumented young immigrants already living in the U.S. who were brought to the country illegally years ago by their parents.

Trump has repeatedly blamed Democrats for the separations, falsely claiming they are responsible for the situation. The Trump administration put in place the policy to arrest all migrants who illegally cross the U.S. border, including those seeking asylum, and because children cannot be sent to the same detention facilities as their parents, they are separated.

"The Democrats should get together with their Republican counterparts and work something out on Border Security & Safety," Trump tweeted late Sunday. "Don't wait until after the election because you are going to lose!"

Trump's Republican party holds a majority in both houses of Congress but itself is divided on immigration policies.

He is scheduled to meet with House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss two competing Republican immigration reform bills.

Both bills would provide legal status to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, make sweeping changes to legal immigration, and boost U.S. border security. It is unclear if either will garner enough votes to pass.