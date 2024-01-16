US ‘Hopeful’ of New Release of Hostages Held by Hamas in Gaza

The U.S. said Tuesday it is “hopeful” that talks brokered through Qatar could lead to a new deal to release hostages held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a cease-fire in the fighting between Hamas and Israel.

"I don't want to say too much publicly here as we have these talks, but we're hopeful that it can bear fruit, and bear fruit soon," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a White House briefing.

More than 100 hostages were released during a temporary truce in November, but 132 are believed to still be held by Hamas in Gaza, including the remains of about two dozen who have died or were killed.

Meanwhile, the more than 100-day war rages on, with Israeli tanks storming back into parts of northern Gaza on Tuesday that they had left a week ago. Massive explosions could be seen over northern areas of Gaza from across the border with Israel.

Gunfire echoed across the Israeli-Gaza border through the night. Israel's Iron Dome defenses shot down rockets fired by militants across the border, proof the militants retained the capability to launch them even as Israel has flattened much of the narrow territory along the Mediterranean Sea.

Israel said its forces had killed dozens of Hamas fighters overnight in clashes in Beit Lahiya on Gaza's northern edge. Gaza health authorities said in the last day Israeli bombing had killed 158 people in the Palestinian enclave, raising their toll for the war to 24,285, a figure that includes both Hamas fighters and civilians.

Israel launched the war to eradicate Hamas after militants stormed across the border fence on October 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel reported airstrikes Tuesday in northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, a day after the country’s defense minister said the intensive phase of Israel’s war with Hamas would end soon.

The Israel Defense Forces said airstrikes targeted militants in the Northern Shati area as well as Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israeli troops killed dozens of militants and uncovered about 100 rocket installations, the military said.

An overnight airstrike also struck a Hezbollah anti-tank launcher in southern Lebanon, the latest in the cross-border fighting that has raised fears of an expanding conflict in the region.

In Switzerland, Qatar’s prime minister noted the need for a two-state solution to provide a lasting resolution, while citing the threat of the conflict expanding.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said during the World Economic Forum in Davos that military strikes will not contain attacks on Red Sea shipping by Yemen-based Houthi rebels, and that instead the need is to focus on resolving the central issue of the war in Gaza.

“What we have right now in the region is a recipe of escalation everywhere,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his appeal Monday for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, saying it is urgently needed to get aid to Palestinians, facilitate the release of hostages held by Hamas, and halt the spread of the war throughout the Mideast.

“I am profoundly worried by what is unfolding,” Guterres told reporters at the United Nations.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.