US, ROK, Japan Call on North Korea to Refrain From Irresponsible Provocations

Senior defense officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan met to discuss North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

The Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, hosted his counterparts - General Kyeong-doo Jeong of South Korea and Japanese Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano - at the U.S. Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii Sunday.

"Together they called upon North Korea to refrain from irresponsible provocations that aggravate regional tensions, and to walk away from its destructive and reckless path of development," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Public Affairs Office said in a statement.

The three leaders also discussed multilateral and trilateral initiatives to promote long-term peace and stability in northeast Asia and to improve interoperability and readiness on a number of issues including mutual security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and cyber warfare.

Monday South Korea's foreign ministry announced that its representative to the six-party nuclear talks will meet with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing Tuesday to exchange analyses on the current North Korean situation.