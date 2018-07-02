US Hotel Vouchers Extended for Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims

A U.S. federal judge has ordered emergency officials to extend hotel vouchers for about 1,700 Puerto Ricans on the U.S. mainland whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Maria last year.

The vouchers letting them stay in U.S. hotels were to have run out early Sunday.

Evacuees sued to remain on the U.S. mainland.

With just hours to go before the deadline, Judge Leo Sorokin wrote, "The irreparable harm to the plaintiffs is obvious and overwhelming. Tomorrow morning, they will be evicted and homeless since by definition, each plaintiff's home was rendered uninhabitable by the hurricane in Puerto Rico."

The judge ruled that the hotel vouchers will be good until Wednesday. He will hold another hearing Monday to determine if the vouchers should be extended even further.

Sorokin also wrote that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has neglected to provide proper aid for the hurricane victims.

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico last September, destroying hundreds of thousands of homes and buildings, and causing more than $100 billion in damage. The U.S. territory is still struggling to recover.