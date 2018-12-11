US House Passes Resolution in Support of Ukraine   

The U.S. House of Representatives has again called on Russia to end its hostilities against Ukraine.



The lawmakers Tuesday passed a resolution reaffirming their "commitment to Ukraine's independence and security."

The resolution came after Russia last month fired on two Ukrainian naval ships and rammed a third vessel in the Black Sea, seizing the ships. The incident has raised tensions between Washington and Moscow.



The resolution also called on U.S. President Donald Trump to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.



"The United States and its allies must hold Russia accountable. Failure to do so may be interpreted by Moscow as a green light to go even further," said Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif., chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.



