Treasury: US Imposes Fresh Russia-related Sanctions

The United States imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions on Wednesday, including on several intelligence operatives for allegedly meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, but said it would lift sanctions on three companies controlled by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The U.S. Treasury said in a statement on its website that it was imposing the new sanctions on individuals and entities involved in the alleged election interference, the hacking of the World Anti-Doping Agency and other "malign activities."

The actions, which include sanctioning 15 members of Russia's military intelligence agency, were taken "in response to Russia's continued disregard for international norms," the statement said.

The Treasury said it was lifting sanctions on aluminum producer Rusal, its parent En+, and another company tied to Deripaska, a metals magnate known to be in Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

Deripaska will remain under sanctions imposed on him in April, the Treasury said.

The three Deripaska companies - Rusal, En+ and JSC EuroSibEnergo (ESE) - have agreed to restructuring changes including reducing Deripaska's stake.

"These companies have committed to significantly diminish Deripaska's ownership and sever his control," the Treasury said.