US Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Iran-Related Drone Production Network

In this photo released by the Iranian army on Oct. 3, 2023, a drone is seen during the air force's nationwide drone drill centered in northern Semnan province, Iran. (Iranian Army via AP)
The United States has issued fresh sanctions on 10 entities and four people based in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia it accuses of supporting the production of Iranian drones, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

The network has facilitated the procurement of components worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Self- Sufficiency Jihad Organization and its drone program, the department said.

"Iran's illicit production and proliferation of its deadly UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] to its terrorist proxies in the Middle East and to Russia continues to exacerbate tensions and prolong conflicts, undermining stability,” Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

Washington has long accused Tehran of supplying such weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine. Iran denies providing Russia with drones for use in the country.

