US Imposes Hundreds of New Sanctions in Connection to Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on more than 250 people and entities in connection with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The latest move is part of an effort to crack down on Russia’s evasion of sanctions by designating numerous specific targets — including people and entities in China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and other third countries — in addition to existing targets in Russia.

The U.S. says the new sanctions target individuals and entities who have furthered Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine and are bolstering “Russia’s future energy production and export capacity.”

“We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to promote accountability for Russia’s crimes in Ukraine and those who finance and support Russia’s war machine,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The U.S. placed sanctions on numerous Russian individuals and financial institutions, as well as Russian energy companies involved in developing a liquefied natural gas terminal on a Baltic seaport.

The third country entities were targeted over shipment of technology including ball or roller bearings, aircraft parts and X-ray systems.

The sanctions also target China-based commercial satellite imagery companies that have provided high-resolution observation imagery to Russian mercenary firm Wagner, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Russia has dismissed the sanctions imposed since the beginning of the war in Ukraine as illegal and asserts they will impede development of the Russian economy.

Some information in this article is from Reuters.