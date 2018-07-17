US Imposes More Visa Restrictions on Nicaraguan Officials

The State Department is imposing more visa restrictions on those it says are responsible for human rights abuses or "undermining democracy" in Nicaragua.

"The Nicaraguan government must heed the Nicaraguan people's call for democratic reforms immediately," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said late Monday. "The United States condemns the ongoing attacks by Daniel Ortega's para-police against university students, journalists and clergy across the country."

Nauert said the U.S. will continue to expose those responsible for the violence.

Earlier Monday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the Nicaraguan government's violent crackdown on protesters.

A Guterres spokesman said Monday the U.N. chief believes "the use of lethal force is not only unacceptable, but it is also in itself an obstacle to obtaining a political solution to the current crisis."

The spokesman called on Nicaraguan authorities to protect the population against attacks, respect human rights and establish accountability for the violence.

Nicaraguan human rights officials say police and paramilitary forces killed at least 12 people over the past three days, including two inside a church in Managua and 10 at makeshift roadblocks south of the capital.

More than 200 demonstrators have been killed since anti-government protests erupted in April, when President Daniel Ortega announced changes to the pension system.

Ortega later dropped his plans, but the anti-government protests and violent police crackdown have continued.

Many of the marchers are demanding Ortega step down. But he has so far refused to call early elections and accuses the opposition of trying to overthrow his government.