US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Nicaraguan Police, Officials

The U.S. on Thursday imposed visa restrictions on Nicaraguan police and other officials in the wake of violence in the Central American nation that has left more than 120 people dead.

The State Department said in a statement, "The political violence by police and pro-government thugs against the people of Nicaragua, particularly university students, shows a blatant disregard for human rights and is unacceptable. These officials have operated with impunity across the country."

The U.S. did not identify the officials or say how many were covered by the restrictions. But the State Department said the sanctions included members of the National Police, municipal governments and at least one Health Ministry official in the capital of Managua and cities of Leon, Esteli and Matagalpa.

The State Department said that in some instances, the officials' family members could also be stopped from traveling to the U.S.

Demonstrations first erupted in Nicaragua in mid-April after President Daniel Ortega announced cuts in the country's social security system, which he later withdrew. Protesters have been calling for Ortega's exit.

Last Sunday, Pope Francis expressed his "sorrow for the serious violence, with dead and wounded, carried out by armed forces to repress social protests. I pray for the victims and their families."