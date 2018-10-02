US 'Prepared to Assist' With Aid to Indonesia

The U.S. State Department says it is prepared to assist Indonesia with its recovery efforts from an earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 1,200 people in Central Sulawesi.

In a statement Tuesday, the U.S. said it will provide initial assistance and continue to work with the government of Indonesia and the U.S. embassy there to determine how best to respond.

The State Department said Monday, the U.S. released $100,000 in initial aid, through the United States Agency for International Development, for disaster assistance. It said it is working closely with the USAID and U.S. Defense Department to determine how else it can best help.

The U.S. embassy said it is aware of U.S. citizens affected by the disaster, but none are known to have been killed or injured. It said nearly all U.S. citizens have been evacuated or will be evacuated from the affected areas.

U.S. citizens in the affected areas of Indonesia who are safe are urged to contact their loved ones or update their social media status. Those in need of emergency assistance are urged to call local authorities.